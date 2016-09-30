The Karnataka Rajya Niveshana Rahitara Horata Samiti (Karnataka State Shelterless People’s Agitation Committee) has decided to launch a series of protests against the “continued apathy” of elected representatives when it comes to providing shelter to the shelterless.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, samiti convenor Nagaraj Gurikar said although they had approached various elected representatives and officials and submitted their grievances, no action has been taken. He said the government should provide shelter to the shelterless by utilising its lands in and around Hubballi-Dharwad.

“In fact, we provided the officials and the elected representatives details pertaining to the government land available to be allotted to the shelterless. However, the officials and the elected representatives have been unnecessarily delaying a decision on this,” he said.

Memorandum

After two stages of continued agitation, the samiti has now decided to go for the third phase of agitations from October 2. “To begin with, we will submit a memorandum to the MLA of Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency, Prasad Abbayya, and then will approach all the remaining MLAs and MLCs of Hubballi-Dharwad once every 15 days,” he said, adding that if there is no response even after this, the protests would be intensified further.