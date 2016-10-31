As the State celebrates Deepavali, the demand and sale of diyas have increased in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts.

Despite challenges such as non-availability of raw material, competition from artificial lamps and sale of diyas online, traditional lamp makers in the two districts are receiving good orders for clay lamps. There are at least 3,000 potters doing such business in Ramanagaram and around 1,500 in Mandya.

The trend of using modern designs for diyas have prompted them to give artistic touch to their creations. R.V. Anasuyabai of Ramanagaram, who has set up a stall at the Janapada Loka on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, is popular for making a rich variety of diyas such asThugu Deepa.

Her lamps with artistic touch such as ganesh deepa, ane deepa (diyas with elephant trunks), ame deepa (tortoise shape lamp), Kamakshi deepa, Pancharati deepa, Akasha deepa, peacock lamp and snake lamp are popular. “I make at least 60 lamps with artistic designs a day,” she told The Hindu .

“Ms. Anasuyabai is not aware that her creations are in great demand. Sellers from Bengaluru and other places purchase them for a cheaper price and sell the goods at their shops,” says Hemanth of Ijur in Ramanagaram.

Artisans in Ramanagaram sell their products through temporary stalls set up along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

“We are not getting good quality clay from lakes. Also, nowadays people prefer to light candles instead of diyas,” Yaraganahalli Mahadeva, a potter, said.

A majority of potters in Mandya still stick on to make simple and traditional design lamps. They sell their products to shopkeepers at Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru. The potters at these districts say they are supplying diyas to Mysuru, Bengaluru and also Chennai. The minimum price is Rs. 2 per lamp. The lamps with artistic designs are priced up to Rs. 150 each.