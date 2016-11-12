JD(S) leader Puttanna locking the office of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait at the Vidhana Soudha, even as his party leaders staged a demonstration outside demanding his resignation.— Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Denies that he was viewing ‘objectionable’ content

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait, who is in the eye of a storm after visuals of him browsing through ‘objectionable’ images on his cellphone during the State-sponsored Tipu Jayanti celebrations were aired by TV channels, said on Friday that he would lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police against those who are trying to defame him.

He was speaking to the media at Yermarus VIP guesthouse on the outskirts of Raichur on Friday.

Denying the allegations of viewing ‘objectionable’ content, he reiterated that he was glancing through pictures and updates on Tipu Jayanti celebrations at various cities and towns across the State, including his home city of Mysuru, as there had been disturbances during last year’s celebrations.

“I too have self-respect and dignity. I’m preparing to lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police. I will also file a defamation case against those who telecast baseless news about me. Thirdly, I will press for a detailed inquiry into the issue so that the truth comes out,” he said.

On a query, Mr. Sait said the episode of BJP Ministers watching porn videos in the Assembly was entirely different. Responding to a question, Mr. Sait said there was no question of tendering his resignation as he had not committed any offence. “I have talked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G. Parameshwara, and other senior leaders of the party and clarified my position. None has sought my resignation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar Jain, district president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction) lodged a complaint against Mr. Sait and demanded action under Section 354(C) of the Indian Penal Code.

I will file a defamation case against those who telecast baseless news about me. I will also press for a detailed inquiry.

Tanvir Sait

Primary and Secondary Education Minister