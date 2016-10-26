The controversy over wearing burqa and saffron shawls at the Government First Grade College in Tirthahalli town has been resolved in an amicable manner with students agreeing to abide by the existing rules related to the uniform.

On Monday, more than 40 students came to the college wearing saffron shawls in protest against a few girls wearing burqa. The students had reportedly expressed displeasure against the girls attending classes in burqa and termed it a violation of the rules. They demanded that the authorities enforce the rules strictly.

Following this, an emergency meeting of the college development committee, headed by Kulur Satyanarayana Rao, was held on Monday in which students, parents, teaching staff and the police took part. The girl students said that they had not intented to violate the rules and owing to lack of space in the ladies’ waiting room to keep the burqa, they had worn it to class. They said they will attend the classes in uniform if racks are provided in the waiting room in the college to keep their burqas.

Devaraj P., principal, told The Hindu that the management has agreed to provide additional racks in the waiting room.

A few students said after leaving the burqa in the room, they would come to class wearing mini- head scarves along with the uniform, which the college management has agreed to.