Police Martyrs’ Day was observed in the town on Friday, with Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah recalling the sacrifices of security personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty across the country.

Mr. Ziyaullah, Mandya Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy and other officials paid tribute to the security personnel at a function organised on the parade grounds off Mandya-Bannur Road here.

They praised the hard work, commitment and sacrifice of personnel in uniform while guarding borders, providing protection to the citizens and maintaining law and order across the country.

The State government is all set to increase the salary of police personnel, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The programme is organised on October 21 every year to mark the martyrdom of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans while fighting Chinese forces in Ladakh in 1959. The names of 473 police personnel who had sacrificed their lives, between September 2015 and August 2016, in the line of duty at different places in the country were read out on the occasion.