Ministers, MPs, legislators and party workers making hate speeches and issuing threats should be sacked and dealt with in accordance with law.

This was one of the seven resolutions adopted at the end of the 15-day ‘Peace and Harmony’ campaign conducted in the district by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka, and submitted to the President of India through the office of the Deputy Commissioner here recently.

Memorandum

Releasing a copy of the memorandum to The Hindu here on Tuesday, JIH State Advisory Council member Shahid Memon said the President should also prevail upon Parliament to pass the Prevention of Communal Violence Bill without further delay.

“Sir, India is a thriving, vibrant democracy with immense potential for economic and industrial growth. We also agreed with the Prime Minister when he said from the Red Fort during his first Independence Day speech that communal and caste tensions as well as social inequality were the evils that led to partition. We would like to remind him of his passionate appeal to eschew communal and caste violence,” the memorandum said.

‘Not enough’

Referring to instances of lynching, the killing innocents by mobs on allegations of certain social transgressions, the murder of scholars by intolerant people, and attacks on Dalits, among other issues, they said not enough has been done by the PM despite expressing concern about various issues. They called his actions “weak delayed and selective”, and accused BJP leaders and spokesmen of downplaying incidents of atrocity.

In an another resolution, JIH has demanded the arrest of all those accused in cases of killing, arson, lynching, burning, inciting violence and propagating hate speeches, and the expedition of their trial through fast-track courts. JIH has also urged the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association to act against clear violation of established norms of journalistic ethics by newspapers and TV channels engaged in conducting media trials, propagating falsities and baseless allegations, and tarnishing the image of a few sections of society.

