The Bangalore district head of Popular Front of India, Azim Sheriff, was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with the murder of RSS activist Rudresh in October. Azim is allegedly associated with Irfan Pasha who was earlier arrested in connection with the case.

During interrogation, some suspects arrested earlier in the case allegedly told the police that they acted based on instructions from Sheriff. However police said that the allegation can be confirmed only after interrogating Sheriff.

Rudresh was hacked to death by two bike-borne men in Shivajinagar.

Mohamed Majidullah alias Mujib, Mohd Sadiq, Vasim Ahmed and Irfan Pasha (30) were held earlier in connection with the case.