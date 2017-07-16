R.T. Nagar site allotment: MUDA receives over 1,100 objections

more-in

Nearly 1,100 objections have been received by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) challenging its provisional list of site allottees for R.T. Nagar that was released last month.

The provisional list of allotment of sites on seniority basis was announced on June 20, and the unsuccessful site applicants had 10 days to file their objections, if any.

MUDA Commissioner N. Mahesh said within a span of 10 days, they have received nearly 1,100 objections, questioning the basis on which the seniority was drawn up.

“The objections are being scrutinised and so far, it has been found that a majority of them (objections) are frivolous in nature, but there are about 100 cases that are genuine. Once all the objections are scrutinised, we expect about 100 to 150 cases to be genuine that may require processing before the final list of allottees is drawn up,” Mr. Mahesh said.

Though MUDA has mentioned the date of birth of the applicants, including the cut-off date of the allottees, there are objections which do not merit any refutation. However, there are genuine cases in which the seniority has been glossed over owing to oversight. In addition, a few applicants have been left out as they were not present at the contact address during the verification period and hence such objections will be processed.

Mr. Mahesh said once the objections are disposed off within the next 10 to 15 days, the final list will be published and chances are some of the allottees in the provisional list may not find their names in the final list. “In case 100 objections are found to be valid and their names are incorporated in the final list, 100 names in the provisional list will be deleted,” he added. In all probability, the allotment letter is likely to be mailed to the successful applicants by the first or second week of August and will as well turn out to be an Independence Day gift to the allottees. The allottees will have 90 days from the day they received the allotment letter to pay the balance of amount towards the sites. MUDA has released 1,683 sites at R.T. Nagar. This is the single largest bulk allotment after 2011-12 when sites were allotted at Chamalapura in Nanjangud and Lalithadrinagar in Mysuru.

Of the 1,683, 631 plots are of 20 ft x 30 ft dimensions, 705 sites are 30 ft x40 ft, 276 are 40 ft x 60 ft, and 71 sites are of 50ft x 80 ft dimensions and will mark the culmination of 20 years of efforts from the day it was first conceived in Janaury, 1997. The allotment has also followed the government’s prescribed reservation norms. The allotment of H Category sites for individuals, who have distinguished and contributed to the field of arts, literature, sports, among others will be allotted in due course for which 50 sites have been reserved and nearly a 1,000 applications have been received by MUDA.