‘The accused said they dumped the weapon in a gutter a few yards from the scene of the crime’

The four accused in the murder of RSS member Rudresh on October 16 reportedly returned to the scene of the crime a few hours after the murder to ascertain the ground situation.

The Bengaluru police interrogated the four and found that all the accused, soon after the murder, went to a house in Sanjaynagar where they changed their clothes and then returned to Shivajinagar, the scene of the crime.

They saw the protest that followed the murder and decided to return home. “They left the city after sometime and returned two days later,” the source said.

The accused, on Friday, led the police to a gutter where they had disposed off the machete that was used in the murder.

“The accused said that they had dumped the weapon in a gutter a few yards away from the scene of the crime. A police team is trying to trace the weapon,” a senior police officer said.

The accused have been remanded in police custody for 14 days.

“Though the accused confessed to the crime that was committed for personal reasons, the police are probing the possible role of others in the crime,” sources said.

Luck ran out for the accused when an alert police constable recognised the distinctive limp of one of the accused while viewing CCTV footage of the area when the crime was committed.

Based on his inputs, the police were able to zero in on the four suspects.