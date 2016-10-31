New initiative:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiling a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying of Government Koosamma Shetty Haji Abdulla Memorial Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Udupi on Sunday.

Siddaramaiah says that the government is against privatisation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the State government had allocated Rs. 7,000 crore to the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments to ensure better healthcare facilities for the poor.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new building of the Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Haji Abdulla Memorial Maternity and Children’s Hospital to be constructed by the BRS Health and Research Institute Pvt. Ltd., owned by NRI businessman B.R. Shetty, here.

Mr. Siddaraiamah said that the State government was not in favour of privatisation. The new building of the maternity hospital was being constructed with private help but its control would be decided by a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner.

It was not possible for the government to do everything, sometimes private help had to be taken. But this was not privatisation.

“Those protesting against the move either do not have full knowledge of the agreement between the government and the private firm or are doing so for political purposes,” he said.

Poor patients had to struggle a lot to get good healthcare. The medical costs were such that the poor could not afford to pay them. The intention of the new maternity hospital was to provide better healthcare facilities to the poor, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Shetty hailed from Udupi and also was the vice-president of the then Udupi Town Municipal Council in 1968. He had then gone to Dubai and become a rich entrepreneur wanted to construct the hospital for the benefit of the people here. “The hospital will remain with the government and will be constructed within a year. We will not allow privatisation in the State. In fact, my government has come down strongly against reckless activities of private hospitals,” he said. His government was committed to secularism. It wanted communal harmony to prevail in the Coastal districts.

Even when even the Congress was in the Opposition, it had held ‘Congress Nadige Samarasyada Kadege’ from Ullal to Malpe, Mr. Siddaramaih said.

Mr. Shetty said that the intention behind him constructing the three healthcare institutions was to help the poor people of Udupi.

K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare; and Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries and Youth Services; Pratapchandra Shetty, and Ivan D’Souza, MLCs, and Gopal Poojary, and Abhaychandra Jain, MLAs, were present.