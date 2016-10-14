MCC to take up repair work on about 15 ‘radial roads’ leading to the ring road

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will soon takeup works to improve about 15 “radial roads” connecting different parts of the city with the Outer Ring Road (ORR). This is expected to cost about Rs. 50 crore.

The corporation has identified a number of roads leading to ORR. To ensure smooth flow of traffic on these stretches, the civic body will, depending on the specific nature of the roads, widen them, asphalt them, construct drainage along the road shoulder, and lay inter-locking tiles.

Disclosing this to reporters on Thursday, Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has released the necessary funds.

The city is surrounded by a 42.5 km-long ORR, laid by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. The arterial roads leading to ORR will be developed as radial roads, he said.

Road repair

He also said the CM has also approved the MCC request for funds to repair the roads recently dug up for laying underground drainage. “The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs. 16 crore for this,” he said.

Several roads in the city, including roads in residential areas, were dug up during the last few months to lay bigger UGD pipes. The four-inch UGD pipes in many areas were replaced with 12-inch pipes to cater to the increased volume of sewage.

However, the roads became unmotorable as they were left unasphalted after the pipes were replaced. “The Chief Minister has asked us to expedite work on asphalting the roads. So, we are inviting short-term tenders so thatthe work is executed in less than a month,” Mr. Bhyrappa added.

