Work on decongesting the road between Bankapur Chowk and the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle by widening it to a four-lane stretch may start soon, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assuring Rs. 44 crore for it.

Participating in the inauguration of the ‘Basappa Shettar Mahadwara’ welcome arch built in the memory of Basappa Shettar, the founder of Hubballi, Pralhad Joshi, MP, said initially Mr. Gadkari had sanctioned Rs. 30 crore, but it was raised to Rs. 44 crore after incorporating land acquisition costs.

Thanking the MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar for their efforts in getting the funds sanctioned, MLA Prasad Abbayya said preliminary meetings have been held for preparing the Detailed Project Report and survey work, including identification of encroachments, initiated. Soon, district in-charge secretary P. Manivannan will hold a meeting of the departments concerned, he said.

Mr. Jagadish Shettar, who was also present at the event, recalled the contributions of Basappa Shettar, who laid the foundation for the city of Hubballi some 200 years.