Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya has said that Rs. 43.24 crore has been sanctioned to Chitradurga district under the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for ensuring round-the-clock power supply in taluks.

Speaking at a meeting of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company officials here on Friday, he said that setting up of 11 kV power supply lines to Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Challakere, Hosadurga, Holalkere and Molkalmuru taluks to reduce the pressure on existing cables and installing new prepaid and smart elected meters were part of the works. Steps would be taken to install roof top solar panels in government office buildings. There were also plans to provide power supply to rural residents, BPL card holders, government hospitals, and schools and religious places under the scheme, he said.