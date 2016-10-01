Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Raichur In-charge Tanveer Sait releasingthe logo for the 82nd Kannada Sahitya Sammelan at the Pt. Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangmandir in Raichur on Thursday.— PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

Raichur to host the literary festival in the first week of December

The State government has allocated Rs. 4 crore for organising the 82nd Akhil Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur in the first week of December.

After opening the renovated rangmandir and releasing the logo for the sammelan here on Thursday evening, Tanveer Sait, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Raichur In-charge, said that the government had increased assistance for organising the sammelan in the border district of Hyderabad Karnataka region this year.

“The government would normally allocate Rs. 1.50 crore to the Department of Kannada and Culture exclusively for organising the sammelan every year.

“However, this year Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has increased the amount to Rs. 4 crore for a grand celebration of the literary festival in the border district,” the Minister said.

The literary festival, which was supposed to be organised in the city last year, had been postponed in view of the severe drought in the region, he added.

Logo

The logo for the sammelan depicts the district’s historical, musical, social, literary and other cultural heritages apart from providing enough space for industrial development of the area.

It has pictures of the Raichur Thermal Power Station and the Hutti Gold Mines Limited on the left and right corners on the top respectively, stone-elephants on the left and right corners at the bottom and the historical Navrang Darwaza and Ek Minar Ki Masjid structures along with old manuscripts and musical instruments in the middle.

Rangmandir

Earlier, Mr. Sait unveiled the renovated and well-equipped rangmandir, named after the renowned Hindustani classical music vocalist Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinni, for public use. Pandit Narasimhalu Vadavati, renowned Clarinet player, and others performed on the occasion.

The auditorium, first opened in April 1999, was taken up for refurbishment in two phases at a cost of Rs. 1.60 crore.

Construction of acoustic panelling, sound-absorbing wall panelling, decorative false ceiling, replacement of old audio and lighting systems with high-end ones, replacement of seats and other civil works were done during renovation.