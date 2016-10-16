Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni offering floral tributes to sage Valmikiduring the inauguration of Valmiki Jayanti in Dharwad on Saturday.— Photo: Special Correspondent

Proposed building will come up in Rayapur, says Minister

The State government has earmarked Rs. 3.5 crore for the construction of a mega Valmiki Bhavan here, said Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni.

Inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti programme organised by the district administration and Social Welfare Department at the Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangh in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Kulkarni said that the proposed building would come up in Rayapur in between Hubballi and Dharwad and the works would begin shortly.

The government had sanctioned a Vajpayee Residential School for the Scheduled Tribes students. This school would come up on 10 acres of land at Garag village near here.

Fifty acres of land have been sanctioned at Singanahalli to construct a school and college for minorities and this project to would take wings sooner, he added.

Mr. Kulkarni said the celebrations should not be restricted to one particular community, as his teachings were relevant to all sections of society.

Even though Valmiki was born in a ‘lower caste’, his excellence over language made him script one of the most famous works in ancient literature, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, said that it was welcome that the suppressed classes are getting organised by following the ideals of eminent personalities. The society should always help the poor and the backward to come to the mainstream of the society.

Writer Mohan Nagammanavar urged the government to fulfill the demand of the Valmiki community for 7.5 per cent reservation.

Nitish Naik, Rakshita Naik, Sujata Pudakalkatti, Netravati Irabgeri, Meghana Naikar, and others were felicitated for scoring more marks in the SSLC and PUC second year exam.

Motor pumpsets and welfare scheme certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries by the Karnataka State Maharshi Valimiki ST Development Corporation.

Arvind Bellad, MLA, presided over the programme. Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli and others were present on this occasion.