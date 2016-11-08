As many parts of the State are facing severe drought, the government has submitted a memorandum to the Union government seeking suitable compensation to farmers, Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda has said.

Speaking after reviewing the drought situation in Challakere taluk on Monday, he said that 139 taluks have been declared drought-affected. The loss has been estimated at around Rs. 12,000 crore, and the Union government has been urged to release Rs. 3,370 crore crop loss and Rs. 370 crore natural calamity compensation, as per norms.

A Central team also visited the drought-affected areas and the State government has submitted a report on drought assessment to the Union government.

In Chitradurga district, it is estimated that crop in 3.30 lakh hectares has been affected owing to drought.

“The other districts in the State have been instructed to submit their final report on the drought situation and crop loss by November 10 for further action,” he added.

Last year, Chitradurga district received an input subsidy of Rs. 68 crore which was the highest in the State. It was also noticed that there were some mistakes in providing compensation to farmers in the district last year; this time, the authorities concerned have been instructed to rectify them, he added.

The Minister inspected groundnut and tur dal crops in Budnahatti, Sanikere and other villages in Challakere taluk.

Molkalmuru MLA S. Tippeswamy and Agriculture Department Joint Director Lakshman were present.