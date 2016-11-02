Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa has said that the State government has released Rs. 300 crore to address the drinking water problem that could arise in drought-affected villages in the State.

The State government will take measures to ensure availability of water for human consumption and for cattle, he told presspersons here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to identify the human habitats that are vulnerable for drinking water crises and workout action plans to tackle the problem, he added.

Of the 179 taluks in the State, 139 taluks have been declared as drought-affected, he said, adding that the crop loss caused by drought in the State is estimated to be at Rs. 15,000 crore this year.

The Union government has been requested to provide Rs. 3,375 crore to compensate the crop loss, he said.

“The Central team will tour the drought-affected villages on November 3 and 4 to assess the situation,” he added. He said that the issue of formation of 42 new taluks will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the preparation of the budget for the year 2017-18.