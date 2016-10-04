Makbul Bagwan, MLA, has said that the government has earmarked Rs. 3 crore to construct a Gandhi Bhavan here.

Of this amount, Rs. 20 lakh has already been granted he said, speaking at the Gandhi Jayanti and birth anniversary programme of the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri here on Sunday.

He said that with an objective of popularising Gandhian values among the people, the government has decided to construct the bhavan.

He said that Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has been asked to identify suitable land to start construction.

He said that both were great personalities whose life is model for the entire world.

Delivering a special lecture on the life of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, lecturer Mallikarjun Metri said that both leaders followed the principles and ideologies that they become synonym with the principles.

Stating that literally every city has some public building or place in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, he however regretted that Gandhian values were missing in society.

“We remember Gandhi as a person but have forgotten his principles which he lived for. His birth anniversary has apparently been reduced to mere an annual ritual,” he said.

On the occasion, students were giving prizes who excelled in quiz programmes organised by the Department of Information and Public Relation.

Various books related to Gandhi were also released. Earlier in the day, a cleaning programme was held in the lepers colony. Before participating in the programme, several leaders offered floral tribute to the Gandhi statue at MG Circle.