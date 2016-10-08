Rs. 27-crore insurance for golden howdah

The golden howdah will be on display at Mysuru palace from October 10 to 16.— FILE PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The cynosure of all eyes at the Jamboo Savari — the golden howdah — has been insured for a whopping Rs. 27 crore.

Lead elephant Arjuna will carry the 750-kg howdah with an idol of goddess Chamundeshwari placed in it during the procession on the day of Vijayadashami.

United India Insurance Company Ltd. has issued the policy covering the golden howdah, which will be kept inside Mysuru palace for seven days starting from October 10.

The policy has been issued in the name of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. It covers accidental damages from October 10 to 16.

All attention will be on the howdah, the idol and the elephants during the Jamboo Savari on October 11. “The policy has been issued based on instructions from Pramoda Devi Wadiyar,” the company said in a release.