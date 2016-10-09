The State government has deposited nearly Rs. 23.83 crore with the Madikeri Court as reparation to the Taj Group in connection with the resort project inside Nagarahole National Park which was stalled by the High Court and deemed as illegal.

Conservator of Forests Manikantan told The Hindu that the amount was deposited with the Madikeri court on October 1 as the State and the Forest Department had exhausted all legal options and even the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed before the Supreme Court was dismissed.

The State Forest Department (Karnataka Forest Development Corporation) had entered into an MoU with the Taj Group and had leased the land for 18 years and the lease amount was fixed at Rs. 4.24 crore and executed on June 25, 1994.

But adivasis under the Nagarahole Budakattu Hakku Sthapana Samiti filed a petition that it was illegal as the lease was executed by the government with the project promoters without obtaining clearance under Section 2C of the Forest Conservation Act. Though KFDC approached the Centre seeking permission, it was turned down following which the Gateway Hotels, a subsdiary of the Taj Group, sought compensation invoking the arbitration clause in the lease agreement.

The State government issued directions to release the funds on September 15 and the amount was deposited with the Madikeri court on October 1.