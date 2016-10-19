Minister of State for Tourism Priyank Kharge has said that the government, through the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), has granted Rs. 23 crore for providing better facilities and ensure upkeep of hotels and guesthouses coming under the corporation.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said that as revenue collection from the corporation’s hotels was less compared to private hotels, a target would be fixed in the coming days for all these hotels to increase earnings.

Stating that the State has numerous tourist destinations, he said that a master plan is being prepared to provide better facilities at all these places in the next five years. To expand the field of tourism, emphasis would be given on promoting religious tourism.

Stating that 800 vacancies in the Tourism Department would be filled in phased manner, the Minister said that for effective functioning of the department, only those aspirants having a Masters degree in tourism would be appointed. On the question of the long pending heli-tourism project planned for some select districts, Mr. Priyank Kharge said that the government was yet to take a final decision on whether the project should be maintained by the Tourism Department, or a private agency or the project should be outsourced.