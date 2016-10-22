Sri Jaya Publications, Chennai, and the Kodanad Estate donated gold and silver articles to the idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman at the Chamundeshwari Temple on the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.— PHOTOs: M.A. SRIRAM

Donations valued at Rs. 1.61 crore crafted to fit the Ganesha and Hanuman idols

: Praying for the early recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, a group of people from that State visited the Chamundi Hills and offered gold and silver articles worth about Rs. 1.61 crore to the Ganesha and Hanuman deities here. Temple authorities said the donations have been registered in the names of Sri Jaya Publications, Chennai, and the Kodanad Estate, Nilgiris.

Articles comprising 1,689 gm of gold and 4,852 gm of silver, together valued at Rs. 42,29,614, have been donated to the Ganesha idol by Sri Jaya Publications.

The Kodanad Estate donated articles made of 4,710 gm of gold and 14,980 gm of silver to the Hanuman idol, which are valued at Rs. 1,18,47,543, according to information sourced from the temple office.

The donations were recorded in the temple registry after their valuation by a local jeweller.

The head priest of the Sri Chamundeshwari temple, Shashishekar Dixit, told The Hindu that five persons, including those from Sri Jaya Publications, visited the temple on Friday and performed a special puja for the speedy recovery of Ms. Jayalalithaa, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Temple executive officer K.M. Prasad said the articles were donated to the temple office on Thursday and the idols were decorated with them on Friday.