The district administration has sought Rs. 150 crore from the State government to compensate the crop loss incurred by farmers and to repair the damage to infrastructure owing to the floods and heavy rains that ravaged the district recently , Eshwar Khandre, district in-charge Minister, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a community hall at Byalahalli near here on Tuesday, Mr. Khandre said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already released Rs. 50 crore in this regard.

The Minister recalled that the State government had released Rs. 250 crore for drought-affected farmers last year.

Mr. Khandre also participated in a Muharram function.