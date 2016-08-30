The Indian Royal Academy of Art and Culture has announced its awards in different categories for the works submitted by artists from different parts of the country. The awards will be presented in Kalaburagi on September 4.

The president of the academy and senior artist Rehaman Patel in a statement issued on Monday said that the top award of Royal Shield carrying a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, a memento and a certificate, has been bagged by Kalaburagi-based artist Ramgiri Police Patil for his painting Mother and Children.

The royal Gold award, carrying a cash prize of Rs. 7000, along with a memento and certificate, has been bagged by Delhi-based artist Abdul Salam Khan for his creative portrait Face.

Nataraj M. Shilpi of Chitapur in Kalaburagi district bagged the Royal Silver award carrying a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 and a memento and certificate for his sculpture Remembrance of loss.

Dr. Patel said that the Royal Merit Award carrying a cash prize of Rs. 2,500 and a certificate has been bagged by Jotika Rathore of Udaipur for etching print titled Transformation through Art and Prashant Shaha of Mumbai for his portrait Khanderao 75.

Artists including Pooja Kumawat of Indore, Pradeepta Kishore Das of Jodhpur, Aditya Pandit of Satara, Pratik Kumawat from Nathdwara in Rajasthan, Veershetty Patil of Basavakalyan, Amit Kumar Nath of Tripura, Anand Ramlal Walde of Nawargoan in Maharashtra, Apurba Mazumdar of Kolkata and Mohammad Wahiduzzaman Bhuian from Shantiniketan in West Bengal have been selected to receive the Royal consolation award.

The award-winning paintings and other works will be in display at the gallery in the Department of Kannada and Culture in Kalaburagi from September 4 to 6.

The awards will be distributed to the winners by senior artists Basawaraj Uppin Lalithkala, academy member Vishweshwari Tiwari, and assistant director Jagadeshwari Shivakeri.