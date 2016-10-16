Twenty-four-year-old rowdy-sheeter Vijay alias Vidya Chennaveer Jamadhar was allegedly killed by members belonging to another gang near Maladurg in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. His body was found dumped in a secluded spot near Farhatabad on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

The victim was wanted by the police in the murder of Keertikumar, a relative of another rowdy-sheeter Bombay Sanjay, and was also involved in the attack on one Krishna Reddy a few months back in Kalaburagi city. He was also facing several cases in different police stations. The victim was known to be a close associate of another rowdy-sheeter Market Satya.

According to the complaint filed by the relatives of the victim with the local police on Saturday, the victim, along with a few of his friends, were on a pilgrimage by foot to Tuljapur in Osmanabad district to pay their obeisance to Goddess Tulja Bhavani, the presiding diety of Tulja Bhavani Temple, when he was cornered by members of another gang opposed to Market Satya.

After chasing away the associates of the victim, the assailants singled out Vijay and allegedly hit him on the head with a rod and also stabbed him.

After ensuring that he was dead, the assailants dumped his body in their vehicle and brought it to Kalaburagi before dumping it near Farhatabad.

Passers-by, who noticed the body lying on the side of the road, informed the Farhatabad police.

Initially, the police could not identify the body and hence declared it as unknown body. However, based on the body marks and a tattoo found on the body, the police identified the victim as Vijay.

The family members of the victim also identified the body.