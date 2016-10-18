The Belgaum Rose Society was inaugurated here on Sunday to encourage, create and develop a love for roses and disseminate systematic knowledge about the flower to the people. It was inaugurated by M.R. Kulkarni, chairman, Karnataka Law Society.

Suresh Patil, president of the society, said that the organisation would organise awareness and training programmes on the cultivation of rose. Growers would be trained in budding, pruning, fertigation, plant protection and disease control as per local climatic conditions. It would establish nurseries, gardens and trial grounds for rose plants and carry out scientific research on hybridisation and development of new varieties of rose plants.

It has plans to organise national and international-level rose exhibitions; take up exchange programmes with sister societies; set up a library on roses for the benefit of its members; and organise seminars, discussions, conferences, demonstrations, refresher courses, and lectures.