A 15-ft. rock python that was entangled in a fishing net, in Hemavati river in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district, was rescued and released into the forest on Saturday.

A rock python, that was entangled in a fishing net in Hemavati river in K.R. Pet taluk of the district, was rescued and released into the forest on Saturday.

The 15-foot-long reptile sustained injuries when some frightened locals allegedly tried to kill it.

Treatment

On hearing the news, some members of Gangaparameshwari Fishermen Association rushed to the spot and rescued it. Later, it was treated at the veterinary clinic by veterinarian Devaraj.

Officials from the Forest Department have released the reptile in Narayana Dugra forest, near Rayasamudra, of K.R. Pet taluk, sources said.

Common sight

The sighting of such pythons is common in K.R. Pet as the taluk is surrounded by rocky structures. However, it is said that this is the first time a rock python was found caught in a fishing net in the river in recent years.