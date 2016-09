In a robbery at Sri Marikamba temple in Nagara village in Hosanagar taluk on Tuesday night, thieves made away with valuables worth Rs. 1.43 lakh.

Police said that a silver idol of goddess Marikamba and three golden tali have been burgled. The theft is suspected to have taken place at midnight. On Wednesday morning, when the priest entered the temple, he was shocked to see the door of the sanctum sanctorum open. The police are investigating.