All major roads in the twin cities will be widened and concretised using the Union government’s grants for road development, Pralhad Joshi, MP, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar have said.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, they said that the Union Surface Transport Ministry had sanctioned Rs. 3,589 crore under the Central Road Fund for 2016-17 for the State of which approximately Rs. 452 crore would be allotted to Dharwad district to construct concrete roads. Of this, Rs. 358 crore would be utilised for developing roads in the twin cities, they said.

Thirteen main roads in Hubballi, six main roads in Dharwad, and nine roads in Hubballi and Dharwad taluks would be converted to concrete roads at a cost of Rs. 452 crore, they said. The tender process must be completed in four months and the works would begin by March or April. Mr. Shettar said that it had been planned to upgrade Neeligin Road; the stretch of the road between Sharada Hotel and KIMS; and the one that passes in front of Woodlands Hotel, into four lane. Roads would be widened in all places where there were no land acquisition issues, he added.