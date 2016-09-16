(Top) The flooded bridge near Nagaral village in Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district after water was released from the Lower Mullamari and (above) the Malkhed bridge over the Kagina river in Sedam taluk was submerged due to heavy rain on Thursday.

Floods in several streams, including the Lower Mullamari, and also the Kagina

With parts of Kalaburagi district receiving rain for the third day on Thursday, road communication between many villages remained disconnected for more than 15 hours due to floods in several streams, including the Lower Mullamari in Chincholli taluk and the Kagina river in Sedam taluk.

Life in the city was disrupted due to rainwater entering houses and commercial establishments in some localities.

According to reports, roads in some villages in Chincholli, Kalaburagi and Sedam taluk were closed on Wednesday night. Some roads across bridges were opened for traffic movement only after the floods receded on Thursday morning. It started raining early on Tuesday morning and continued till Thursday noon.

At least eight villages in Chincholli taluk, including Tajlapur, Chimanchod, Salagar, Basantpur and Nagaral, were surrounded by water from the flooded Lower Mullamari on Wednesday following huge discharge of water from the dams upstream.

Floods in the Kagina cut off road communication between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad via Sedam with the river flowing over the bridge near Malkhed on Wednesday.

As per recent reports, the water-level receded from Malkhed bridge on Thursday afternoon. The road connecting Kalaburagi city with Chittapur via Dandoti was cut off by floods.

For the second time during this season, floods entered the Jayatirtha brindavan at the Uttaradi Mutt on the banks of the Kagina in Malkhed.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall recorded till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday in Kalaburagi district was 38.70 mm against a normal rainfall of 4.90 mm.

While Chincholli recorded the highest rainfall of 70.6 mm, Kalaburagi recorded 45.4 mm followed by Aland taluk with 38.9 mm. Both Chittapur and Afzalpur recorded 29 mm each and Sedam recorded 21.5 mm rainfall. Sonth village in Kalaburagi received the highest rainfall of 169.50 mm.