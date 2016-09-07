Railway sees increase in passenger traffic

Road transport between Mysuru and Bengaluru remained paralysed for the second day on Wednesday with protestors blocking the road at several places in Mandya district, considered to be the Cauvery heartland, in protest against release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Though KSRTC operated a limited number of fleet on the alternative route between Mysuru and Bengaluru via Malavalli-Kanakapura highway for a few hours, protests on the highway forced the KSRTC to suspend transport between the two cities.

“When road blockades resumed on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway in Mandya district, we operated buses on the alternate route via Kanakapura. But, when protests were held on the alternative route also, we suspended the service by noon,” said a KSRTC official.

Few private vehicles were seen taking the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway after a protest led by JD (S) MLA G T Deve Gowda near Naganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru blocked movement of traffic.

Desperate passengers were seen negotiating with transport vehicles including multi utility vehicles parked outside the suburban bus stand for a drop to Bengaluru via alternative routes. The driver of one such transport vehicle was heard asking for Rs. 300 per seat to take the passengers through village routes. The passengers were also advised to take the train to Bengaluru.

Train services between Mysuru and Bengaluru and other parts of the State and neighbouring Tamil Nadu remained normal on Wednesday. However, a railway official said the trains were particularly crowded on the Mysuru-Bengaluru stretch. “The traffic was roughly 30 per cent more than normal,” a railway official said.

Inter-state transport

Meanwhile, movement of traffic across Karnataka's border with Tamil Nadu at Chamarajanagar was also curtailed by the police authorities.

“We have erected check-posts on the seven roads connecting Karnataka with Tamil Nadu in Chamarajanagar. The KSRTC buses are not being allowed to cross the border, but the passengers are alighting at the border and crossing over by foot to board other vehicles,” said Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Kuldip Kumar Jain.

Even though private vehicles are also discouraged from crossing the border, the police were not stopping private vehicles from entering the neighbouring State. Private vehicles are allowed to pass, but they are being informed that they are doing so at their own risk, a police official added.