The police had to resort to mild lathicharge to subdue two rival groups that got into fisticuffs in Toranagal in Sandur taluk earlier this week over the establishment of Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd., a coal tar manufacturing unit. A few people, including two policemen, sustained injuries in the melee.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection and are now in judicial custody. Though the incident occurred on Tuesday, it came to light only the following day.

Superintendent of Police R. Chetan said one group wanted to submit a memorandum to the gram panchayat president urging him to adopt a resolution in the general body permitting the establishment of the plant. The other, however, wanted to submit a memorandum against it.

“We had allotted a time slot for both the groups to submit their memorandum and leave. However, after submitting them, the groups had a verbal duel and began jostling one another. The police were forced to resort to mild lathicharge to quell the mob,” he said. He added that a case was registered against 32 persons.

Work on the plant is nearing completion at Musinayakanahalli near Toranagal. ECPL, which produces coal tar, among other things, making use of waste from JSW Steel, has obtained all the statutory clearances. However, it is yet to get a green signal from the Toranagal Gram Panchayat. There has been a lot of opposition to the plant from the public, who are apprehensive of the large-scale pollution and health hazards it may bring with it.