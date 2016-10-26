The manager of Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Ramgopal, has filed a complaint with the BEML Nagar police about illegal transportation of rice from the FCI warehouse at Koramandal.

In the complaint filed on Tuesday, he mentioned the names of warehouse supervisors Thirujnanam, Nihal Khandewal, and Vikaskumar, security supervisor Das Selvakumar and watchman Murasoli as conniving in the pilferage. As many as 600 bags of rice have been stolen, the complaint said.

BEML Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.