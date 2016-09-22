‘Steps taken to upload textbooks in regional languages of respective States’

Even as the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has geared up to formulate its New Education Policy (NEP), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, has submitted its components, holding deliberations on 13 themes of school education at 62 places across the country.

The report containing its suggestions had been submitted to the MHRD which had in turn forwarded the same to the NEP’s drafting committee, disclosed NCERT Director H.K. Senapathy.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education will be prepared after the announcement of the NEP.

The last NCF for school education was designed in 2005 for 10 years.

“The new syllabus for school education with new thrust areas will be formulated only after the NEP is announced,” he disclosed.

Mr. Senapathy said that the textbooks of NCERT in English, Hindi and Urdu had been made available in digital mode which can be accessed for free.

Now, steps had been taken to upload textbooks in the regional languages of the respective States, he added.

NCERT has proposed to launch e-content for Classes 1 to 12 in about a year which will be in addition to e-Pathashala from where textbooks in digital mode can be accessed, according to Mr. Senapathy.

Describing the electronic content “children-friendly”, the NCERT director said multimedia content for the children in addition to textbooks would be made available for improving children’s learning.

Mr. Senapathy also announced that the National Achievement Survey, which assesses the learning standards of the children studying in both government and private institutions, will be done in November. The survey will begin with Union Territories and later expanded to all States.

Regional Institute of Education Mysuru D.G. Rao and C.G. Venkatesh Murthy, professor, Department of Education, RIE, Mysuru were present. The NCERT will be issuing circulars to all States by September-end to implement its guidelines on assessing the learning outcomes of children studying in Classes 1 to 8.

Mr. Senapathy said that the assessment on learning outcomes will go beyond the syllabus. The initiative will look into the child’s learning capabilities and skills in a bid to make children think creatively, innovatively and independently.