Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa has assured that he would consider the creation of new hobli centres in the district, and said that the government was looking into the possibilities of carving new hobli centres with a population of one lakh to 1.50 lakh.

Briefly reviewing the functioning of the department here on Monday morning, he said, in addition to the existing 35 hoblis spread across 18 assembly constituencies falling under three parliamentary constituencies in Belagavi district, a proposal for the creation of an additional 40 centres was placed before the government. The creation of 40 hobli centres would imply an additional administrative cost of Rs. 5 crore every year to the government.

He categorically clarified that the demand for splitting Belagavi district, the largest in the State, was not before the government at the moment.

Drought

The Minister warned the officials against negligence in providing relief measures to those affected by drought. He said six of the ten taluks in the district had been already declared ‘drought-hit’ following a scientific assessment of the receipt of the monsoon this year.

Officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments had been asked to jointly survey affected areas in drought-hit taluks of Bailhongal, Belagavi, Gokak, Khanapur, Ramdurg and Saudatti and submit a detailed report so that the government could arrange for payment in input subsidy to growers who have suffered crop losses.

Ganesh P. Hukkeri, MLA, Deputy Commissioner and Regional Commissioner in-charge N. Jayaram and Bagadi Gautam, zilla panchayat CEO, were present.

Khanapur visit

Later, Mr. Thimmappa left for Kankumbi in Khanapur taluk to take stock of the progress of the construction of the diversion canal, under the Banduri Nala diversion project.

‘Spandana’ counter

The Revenue Minister also inaugurated the ‘Spandana’ counter, the single-window citizen services counter at the D.C. Office complex during the day. People can now collect and submit their applications for caste and income certificates and other services related to widow pension, old age pension, pension of physically handicapped and mentally challenged persons, Sandhya Suraksha, Pahani Patra, Mutation, and other categories, at this counter.