New Initiatives:V.P. Ikkeri, Deputy Commissioner, at the inauguration of the one-day workshop for officials of the Revenue Department in Shivamogga on Tuesday.— Photo: VAIDYA

21 people were in unauthorised possession of the land near Avinahalli village in Sagar taluk

The officials of the Revenue Department have cleared encroachments on 40 acres of government land in survey number 92 near Avinahalli village in Sagar taluk.

Some residents of Avinahalli had lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta on the encroachment of government land in the village. The Lokayukta had asked the taluk administration to take necessary measures to clear the same.

Saplings planted

A total number of 21 persons were in unauthorised possession of this land. Some had erected fences around the encroached land and had planted the arecanut, acacia and rubber saplings there.

In the encroachment clearance operation held on Monday and Tuesday, the fences were razed down and the trenches were dug around the reclaimed land with Poclain machines. Police personnel were deputed in large numbers at the disputed land to maintain peace and order during the clearance operation.

Sagar Tahsildar N.T. Dharmoji Rao has said that in the past, the taluk administration had issued notices to the persons who had encroached upon the land here to furnish documents to prove their ownership over the land. In wake of the direction from Lokayukta, the operation to clear the encroachment was undertaken. Mr. Rao said that a report on encroachment clearance will be submitted to the Lokayukta.

According to sources, three farmers who were also cultivating the government land in an unauthorised manner in a different survey number in the village but had applied for regularisation under forms 52 and 53 have been spared from encroachment clearance operations as their applications were yet to be disposed by the taluk-level bagair hukum committees.