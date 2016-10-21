Former Minister and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna visited Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Friday morning, without making use of the special entry meant for important persons. He avoided entering through the special queue, despite request from officers of the district administration. He had purchased the special pass worth Rs.300 per person.

Mr. Revanna was accompanied by Hassan District Central Cooperative Bank chairperson Honnavalli Satish, party’s spokesperson Hongere Raghu and others.

Mr. Revanna, on Thursday, had expressed disappointment over the way the district administration organised the Hasanamba festival. He was unhappy with deployment of ex-service men to handle crowd on the temple premises.

Cine star Shivaraj Kumar and his wife Geetha were among those who visited the temple on Friday morning. The temple is opened for devotees only during Hasanamba festival, which will conclude on November 1.