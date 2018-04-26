Revanna seeks replacement of Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha

Calling Chief Secretary K. Ratna Prabha an agent of the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna urged the Election Commission to replace her with any of the Additional Chief Secretaries immediately.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Revanna said the Election Commission should direct the Chief Secretary not to take any administrative decisions and replace her with any of the Additional Chief Secretaries immediately.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had met the commissioners of the Election Commission personally and submitted a complaint against officers.

“The officers have been replaced by those recommended by the Chief Secretary. The ECI has to select from among those recommended by the Chief Secretary. As a result, the ex-PM’s complaint has remained ineffective,” he said.

The Chief Secretary accepted the resignation of B.P. Manje Gowda, who was an official with the Transport Department, despite an inquiry pending against him.

“The Department of Law had also advised against accepting the resignation. However, the Chief Secretary accepted his resignation because she was given a three-month extension. If she is allowed to continue in her office, conducting the elections in a fair manner would be impossible,” he stated.