Revanna hits out at govt. over water crisis

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has expressed disappointment over the State government for not responding to the drinking water problem in the district even after writing many letters seeking funds.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Revanna said he had written 14 letters to the government about the problem, but hardly received any response.

“The funds required to provide drinking water in the rural areas has not been released. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is scheduled to visit the district on January 4, has to answer what action he has taken against the officials who are negligent,” he said.

Protest

If the government did not respond to the issue at the earliest, the JD(S) would stage a protest during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s visit on January 4, he said.

Further, Mr. Revanna said he had met Railway Minister Piyush Goel with regard to railway works concerned to the district.

“I did not meet the Minister with any political agenda. But the Congress is trying to project the meeting as a political move,” he said. Mr. Revanna said he had sought a railway line connecting Hassan and Belur.

On elections

Mr. Revanna said the JD(S) would rule the State if it got 113 seats, otherwise, the party would happily sit in the opposition.