JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra, accusing her of neglecting the drinking water crisis in the district. “The DC has not taken any action to provide water to the people, despite repeated appeals,” Mr. Revanna told presspersons here on Thursday.

Except Sakleshpur, all seven taluks have been declared drought-hit.

“In Holenarasipur, people in 150 villages do not have drinking water. The poor have to beg the rich who have private borewells for drinking water. The DC has not bothered to visit any of the rural areas and implement any necessary measures,” he alleged. Mr. Revanna said he had contacted the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department about the drinking water crisis. However, there was no positive response. “I was told that the DC has Rs. 8 crore in her account to take up necessary works,” he said.

Commenting that the district administration had collapsed, he said the officials are unapproachable. “The DC has been ignoring the people’s representatives as well. JD(S) MLAs will raise this issue during the next legislature session and stage a protest ,” he said.