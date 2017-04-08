Resort at Hodachahalli closed

more-in

The Forest Department has ordered the closure of a resort at Hodachahalli in Sakleshpur taluk following a complaint that it has encroached forest area.

The Hulivana Resort has been closed for the last 15 days, following the department’s order, and a survey of the land will be conducted on April 20. The decision to close of the resort was made following a recommendation by the vigilance wing of the department.

H.M. Vishwanath, former MLA and Congress leader, had filed a complaint with the vigilance wing alleging that the resort had been developed encroaching upon the rainforest area of Jenkal Betta bordering the Western Ghats. Mr. Vishwanath had alleged that the resort had been taking visitors to the nearby forest area in violation of the norms. Based on the complaint, the vigilance wing conducted a preliminary inquiry and ordered the closure of the resort.

GPS-based survey

Ramesh Babu, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Sakleshpur), told The Hindu, “The resort owner had purchased the land from a farmer, whom the government had granted it to earlier. There were allegations that the resort had encroached upon the adjacent forest land. During our GPS-based survey, there were violations, though the total extent of land was intact. However, the matter can be settled only once a survey is conducted by the Revenue Department. We have instructed the resort to close till then,” he said.

The resort had cancelled bookings for this weekend and, according to one of its representatives, had returned payments to those who had booked rooms and villas. Those who call up for booking enquiries are being told to contact the resort after April 20 as the joint survey will be held on April 18 and 19. The resort charges around 3,000 per person a day.