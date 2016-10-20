Residents of Vivekananda Nagar and the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Swabhimaani faction) took out a rally and staged a protest outside the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) office here on Wednesday against the failure of the officials to provide basic facilities in their area, which comes under ward number 19.

They said that there was a foul smell in their locality owing to the overflowing of sewage. The road had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and children were being diagnosed with communicable diseases. Some of them had skin allergy too.

Roads in the locality were in a pathetic condition. There was no underground drainage in Vivekananda nagar First and Second Cross and sewage was flowing on the road. This problem had been persisting for the past two months. Though HDMC officials were informed about this problem, they had not done anything. The residents had approached higher officials too and submitted memorandums. “But, they too were in no mood to listen to our grievances,” one of the residents said.

They warned of staging an indefinite protest outside the HDMC office along with their family members and children, if the authorities did not fulfil their demands in a week. Later, the residents submitted a memorandum to HDMC Commissioner Siddhalingayya Hiremath, councillor Shaila Kamraddi and Arvind Bellad, MLA. The protest was led by Papu Dhare, Anand Lakkannavar, Raju Gudadur, Santosh Arali, Rajendra Kini, and Ravi Shahpet.

