Residents of Satyamangala Gram Panchayat staged a protest on Saturday demanding proper drinking water supply for the areas that fall under the panchayat.

The protesters said that though the panchayat has been part of Hassan city, the residents were not getting sufficient water. The protesters said the groundwater table had also depleted, leaving the residents in difficulty.

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture A. Manju, who is also in-charge of Hassan district, met the protesters and listened to their problems.

“The problem has become serious in the last two years as Satyamangala tank has not filled in the recent years. We will work out a plan to provide water for Satyamangala from Hemavati reservoir,” he said.

Following the Minister’s assurance, the residents withdrew the protest.