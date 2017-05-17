Residents of Chamundi Hills to get ID cards

more-in

With the Mysuru district administration and the city police planning to restrict entry to Chamundi Hills at night, the police will soon provide identity cards to people staying atop the hills.

H.T. Shekar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said the police will shortly erect gates on all four roads leading to the hilltop and restrict entry at night. However, bonafide residents of Chamundi Hills will be given ID cards. N. Rudramani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime), said a survey of vehicles owned by residents will also be conducted. Aproposal has been sent to the district administration to install CCTV cameras at certain points. The authorities had drawn up a security plan for the hills in the wake of reports of an increase in unlawful activities, particularly at night.