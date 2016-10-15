Murrum (red soil) carrying heavy tippers, mainly operating during night hours, have not only become a nuisance for the residents of Sangolli Rayannagar Nagar and Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi, but have also left the roads unmotorable forcing the residents to raise their voice against the menace.

Because of the heavy movement of these tippers, the road connecting Bhairidevarakoppa and Gamanagatti has been riddled with potholes and the residents have now urged the authorities to initiate steps.

The residents have now complained to the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad urging him to initiate steps to stop the movement of tippers in the residential locality and to check whether the transportation of murrum had been permitted or not.

In a release on behalf of the Sangolli Rayanna Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, President Air Commodore (Rtd) C.S. Havaldar and other office-bearers have pointed out that some multi-axle tippers bearing ‘RNS’ name and bearing Tamil Nadu and Karnataka registration numbers had been carrying murrum since more than a month from the Unkal Lake catchment area.

They have said that the transportation of murrum during night had posed a serious health hazard to both children and senior citizens. The noise due to the heavy movement of tippers had also affected the people’s sleep.

Apart from damaging the road badly, the movement of the tippers had also posed danger to movement of two-wheelers and senior citizens on the road, they have pointed out in the complaint submitted to the police commissioner.

They have said that the pleas made to the drivers of the tippers to stop using the road had not yielded any results.