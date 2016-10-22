Residents of Maratha Colony staged a protest blocking the Saundatti Road here on Friday to draw the attention of the authorities to the bad condition of road.

The traffic on the road was affected as a large number of people gathered near the old SP Office Circle around 11.30 a.m. and formed a human chain. They also burnt tyres.

They said that they were upset that despite the instruction from Vinay Kulkarni, Minister in charge of the district, to fill the potholes on the stretch between Old SP Office Circle and Shivaji Circle, the officials had not bothered to take up the work.

The filling of potholes on the day when the Minister visited the area was an eyewash, they alleged. They said that the haphazard work had aggravated the problem as the accumulated dust had been causing breathing issues. The residents had an argument with the officials of the Public Works Department and the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation and complained that the elected representatives and officials had been apathetic towards the bad condition of the road.

The stretch from the Old SP Office Circle to Shivaji Circle connects the Saundatti Road and Navalgund Road to Belagavi Road which was earlier NH 4.

The stretch sees heavy movement of vehicles is in a bad condition during most part of the year. The road was to be taken up for reconstruction and widening under the Karnataka State Highway Improvement Programme but the work did not start.