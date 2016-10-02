The district has received 1,312 mm rainfall this year so far as against the average of 1,996 mm

The non-inclusion of Sorab in the list of drought-affected taluks announced by the State government recently has created widespread discontent among residents there.

The district has received 1,312 mm rainfall this year so far against the average of 1,996 mm. The deficit is at 34 per cent. The taluk-wise information on the actual rainfall, average rainfall and percentage of deficit is as follows - Shivamogga (749mm, 569 mm - 24 per cent); Bhadravati (628 mm, 596 mm - 5 per cent); Tirthahalli (3,288 mm, 1,970 mm - 40 per cent); Hosanagar (2,769 mm, 1,833 mm - 34 per cent); Sagar (2,571 mm, 1,805 mm - 30 per cent); Shikaripur (781 mm, 573 mm - 27 per cent) and Sorab (1,577 mm, 851 mm - 46 per cent).

It may be mentioned here that at the meeting of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat held recently a resolution had been passed demanding that the State government declare the entire district as drought-affected. While Tirthahalli, Hosanagar and Sagar taluks have found place in the list of 68 drought-affected taluks, Sorab taluk, that has highest rainfall deficit of 46 per cent in the district, has not been included.

Sorab MLA Madhu Bangarappa has expressed displeasure over this and demanded a re-evaluation of the criteria on which a taluk is declared drought-affected. He alleged that the taluks represented by MLAs of the ruling Congress party have found a place on the list.

Crops damaged

According to a preliminary estimate, paddy and maize crops cultivated on over 9,000 acres of land in Sorab taluk have been damaged owing to the scarcity of rain.

Last year too, a similar situation had prevailed here. The State government should declare the entire taluk as drought-affected and commence relief works immediately, Mr. Bangarappa said.

Protest held

Meanwhile, activists from Bharatiya Janata Party under the former Minister H. Halappa have also staged a protest in Sorab town demanding that the State government declare Sorab taluk as drought-affected.

Shikaripur taluk

B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA, also expressed ire over the non-inclusion of Shikaripur among the list of drought-affected taluks. Last year, arecanut trees had dried up because of the scarcity of water. There was sharp decline in the yield also owing to moisture stress in the taluk.

As the monsoon has remained sluggish this year also, plantation crops including arecanut, banana and coconut will face scarcity of water in summer, Mr. Raghavendra said.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa told presspersons that it is only after assessing factors such as the percentage of rain deficit, period of dry spell, area of sowing and moisture content in the atmosphere, is a taluk declared drought-affected.

Meeting to be held

In the wake of the report on crop loss being reported in the taluks that were not declared as drought-affected, the district administration will soon convene a meeting of the top officials of Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation departments to assess the situation, he said.