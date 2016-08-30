BCC issues notice to son of former Congress MLA, others

The Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) has issued a notice to Raj Shyam Ghatage, son of former Congress MLA Shyam B. Ghatage (of Kudachi in Raibag taluk), to stop construction work on a six-storey residential apartment coming up on one side of the Double Road near T.V. Centre here.

Similar notice has been issued to Lalchand V. Porwal and others following public complaints during a review meeting conducted by Minister for Urban Development, Haj and Wakf R. Roshan Baig at Circuit House in the city on August 18.

BCC Commissioner G. Prabhu told reporters here on Tuesday that the notices were issued as per the direction of the Minister.

Questions were raised on the construction permission granted by the BCC in 2013-14 for construction of residential buildings on sites which were encroaching stormwater drains. Mr. Baig, who took the matter seriously in the light of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s public commitment to remove all illegal encroachments, inspected the building construction works taken up by both Mr. Ghatage and Mr. Porwal and others and directed the BCC Commissioner to stop the works with immediate effect. Accordingly, the notices were issued on August 19.

Mr. Prabhu said with Mr. Baig seeking a detailed report in connection with the matter from the Commissioner of Belagavi Urban Development, both the parties had been directed to suspend construction works till the inquiry was completed.