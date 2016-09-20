Thesis papers of students that were believed to be lost in transit are in safe custody, Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University said on Monday.

“The papers are not lost,” C. Renuka Prasad, Vice-Chancellor, told The Hindu .

“They were kept in a godown owned by the courier company Shakuntala Travels. They were not picked up by the university authorities in Bidar as there was some communication gap between the Bengaluru and Bidar campuses,” Dr. Prasad said.

According to him, the paper bundles were traced to the godown and sent over to the external examiners who were supposed to grade them.

“We have taken steps to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to students,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Posts like ‘Research papers go missing’, ‘Dissertation copies lost in transit’, ‘Varsity loses thesis copies’ were being circulated on social media handles by postgraduate students and members of the Karnataka Government Veterinary Doctors’ Association after a box of papers sent from Bengaluru was not traced in time.