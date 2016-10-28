Divide and Rule

In an attempt to quell the anger of hundreds of people protesting the outside the Bangalore Development Authority office on Wednesday, officials and the police were trying to pit protesters against each other. Protesters were seeking alternate sites as the land on which their sites stood was denotified.

They were demanding an audience with the BDA commissioner.

But a police officer from the BDA vigilance wing called a group from one of the blocks of Arkavathy Layout to meet BDA officials.

The moment they realised that they would not be part of the meeting, other site aspirants ganged up against the BDA officials and also those who were being granted an audience.

This led to an altercation between BDA officials and the protesters, with BDA even being compared to East India Company, for its ‘divide and rule’ methods.

The police force

A pleasant smile and a willingness to help non-locals: this is the perception of the Bengaluru police to any newcomer.

Most of them can speak multiple languages and can often throw in an element of surprise.

Recently, a Keralite visiting the Anti-Corruption Bureau office was taken by surprise when a policeman started speaking fluently in the visitor's mother tongue. Another visitor got a pleasant surprise when a constable addressed him in fluent Tamil.

However, some replies come with a good dose of sarcasm.

Recently, a newcomer to the city started interacting with a policeman in Hindi. Speaking in Hindi, the constable very politely told him that he does not know the language.

(Reporting by Vivek Narayanan,

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj)